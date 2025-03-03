Shohei Ohtani Had Priceless Three-Word Reaction to Dave Roberts’s Porsche Prank
The Los Angeles Dodgers are living the good life early in spring training. They're the defending World Series Champs. Their roster seems even more stacked this season. And Shohei Ohtani is already crushing home runs while also working on getting back on the mound.
Speaking of Ohtani, he was the victim of a very good prank pulled off by his manager, Dave Roberts, who found a creative way to get back at his star player who pranked him last year.
Last season Ohtani surprised Roberts with a new Porsche before breaking one of his records. Only problem, it was a toy car that could fit in Roberts's hand.
Roberts got his payback last week when he filled Ohtani's real Porsche with plastic balls.
Roberts, who also put a bunch of pictures of his smiling face in Ohtani's car, had this message for his star player: “Alright, Shohei. You got me the first round. I told you, you know what they say about payback. So what I have done is—you see this pretty face right here, that’s me with all these balls. And I put all these balls in your car. So, enjoy it, keep these pictures, and have fun cleaning your car out.”
Ohtani had a perfect three-word response to that:
“Okay. Now tied.”
Too good.