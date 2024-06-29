Shohei Ohtani Classily Gave Dodgers' Heroic Batboy a Two-Word Shout-Out
During the Los Angeles Dodgers' 4-0 win over the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday, the club's batboy reminded everyone just how important the job can be when he saved Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani from almost-certain injury.
Dodgers batboy Javier Herrera was in the right place at the right time when Los Angeles infielder Kike Hernandez sent a screaming line drive into the club's dugout, where Ohtani was standing near the top step as he waited to go on deck. To the amazement of the Dodgers' dugout and MLB fans, Herrera casually caught the liner as Ohtani scrambled to get out of the way.
On Friday, Ohtani took to his Instagram account and classily took the time to shout-out Herrera.
"My Hero," Ohtani captioned on Instagram, where he also posted a photo of Herrera speaking to reporters on Friday.
Herrera, 38, has been employed by the Dodgers for 18 seasons. When asked about the play, Herrera humbly said, "I was just doing my job."
But Herrera's lighting-quick reaction was not lost on the Dodgers, as manager Dave Roberts lobbied for the club to increase the batboy's wages.
“Yeah, he needs a contract extension, a raise,” Roberts told the Los Angeles Times. “I was obviously right next to him, but I didn’t appreciate how close it was, you know, going towards Shohei. And what a great play it was. So, very quick reaction from Javy, and very grateful.”
Ohtani, 29, is in the midst of an MVP-level campaign in his first season with the Dodgers. He has posted a .322/.403/.640 slash line with 25 home runs, 65 runs scored, 61 RBI and 16 stolen bases in 80 games played.
Should Ohtani help lead the Dodgers to a championship in October, Herrera undoubtedly deserves a World Series share.