Shohei Ohtani Came So Close to Being Beaned in Head by Francisco Lindor's Hard Throw
The Los Angeles Dodgers were able to beat the New York Mets, 9-0, in Game 1 of the NLCS on Sunday night in Los Angeles. And while it was an easy victory for the NL West champs, they are lucky that Shohei Ohtani didn't get injured on what looked like a very dangerous moment in the fourth inning.
In case you missed it, Ohtani slid safely into second base after hitting a double off the wall in right field. After he stood up, Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor fired a relay throw to home that came very close to hitting Ohtani in the head.
This looks like it could have done some damage if it hit the Dodgers star:
Here's the full play:
Ohtani and the Dodgers will be back in action Monday afternoon in Game 2, which starts at 4 p.m. ET.
