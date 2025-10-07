Shohei Ohtani Had Some Incredible Reactions at the Plate During Game 2 vs. Phillies
The Dodgers withstood a late Phillies comeback to take a 2-0 lead in their National League Division Series on Monday night. Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-5 with a single and drove in what ended up being the game-deciding run to cap off a four-run seventh inning for Los Angeles.
Ohtani also had some priceless reactions that were captured on film during his five plate appearances.
For example, the reigning NL MVP made a pained face after fouling off a 2-2 pitch in the first at-bat of the game. That's a man who feels like he missed his pitch.
When he was punched out by the home plate umpire Adrian Johnson on the very next pitch, he held up his hand in disagreement, but decided it best to just give a little wave as if he were saying hello again. Perhaps he realized that Johnson had gotten the call right.
During his huge at-bat in the seventh, he provided another priceless reaction to a call he didn't seem to agree with. Either that or he was holding his helmet with all his might so that it would not fly off.
Ohtani and the Dodgers will attempt to finish the series at home on Wednesday night.