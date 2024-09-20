Fan Who Caught Shohei Ohtani's Historic 50-50 Home Run Ball Doesn't Give It Back
The fan who caught Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani's 50th home run ball Thursday night at Miami’s loanDepot Park reportedly isn't giving it back.
MLB Network's Craig Mish reported Thursday that the fan went into a "discussion" with the Dodgers organization after the game but opted to walk out of loanDepot Park on Thursday night with the baseball.
The souvenir has a special place in baseball history. Ohtani, who went 6-for-6 against the Miami Marlins with three home runs, two stolen bases and 10 RBIs on Thursday, became the first player in MLB history to record at least 50 homers and 50 stolen bases in a single season. Just five other players in the league's 154-year history have tallied at least 40 of each in a single season.
It remains to be seen what the baseball is worth, but other similar souvenirs have proven to be extremely valuable on the open market. The ball from Aaron Judge's historic 62nd home run in 2022 was sold for $1.5 million to an anonymous bidder.