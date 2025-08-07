Shohei Ohtani Not Satisfied Despite Historic Performance in Dodgers Loss
As he has done so often in his already-impressive MLB career, Shohei Ohtani achieved a feat no other baseball player has accomplished. Ohtani, who made his seventh start of the season on Wednesday against the St. Louis Cardinals, pitched four innings for the first time in 2025, striking out eight batters while allowing no walks and just one earned run. At the dish, Ohtani belted a two-run homer to give himself some run support in the bottom of the third inning.
Since RBI became an official statistic in 1920, Ohtani is the only MLB player to hit a homer, strike out eight-plus hitters, drive in more runs than he allowed and draw more walks than he allowed, according to OptaSTATS. For good measure, Ohtani's third inning homer was also the 1000th hit of his career. In other words, he was quite busy.
The kicker? The Dodgers lost 5-3.
Ohtani, speaking to reporters through his interpreter Will Ireton after the game, expressed his belief that he could have done more to help the Dodgers win, particularly at the plate.
"A really close game throughout," Ohtani said through interpreter Will Ireton. "I think it would have been a huge win for us if we were able to flip the script. I could have done better with the quality of at-bats in the middle part of the game."
It's hard to believe that Ohtani could have done more, given just how much he accomplished on the field. But the mindset is admirable nonetheless. He did go on to acknowledge that it was a big day for him "personally", noting he was pleased to pitch through the fourth inning for the first time this season.
But it's clear that he would have been more pleased had the Dodgers managed to earn a win. And wins are becoming even more paramount for Los Angeles, which holds just a two-game lead over the San Diego Padres in the National League West.