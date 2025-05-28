Shohei Ohtani's Towering Home Run Left Guardians Pitcher in Disbelief
Sometimes it's not just baseball fans who are left to ponder the enigma that is Shohei Ohtani's greatness.
Sometimes, it's opposing players too. On Tuesday, it was Cleveland Guardians pitcher Tanner Bibee who was left perplexed after an Ohtani feat of strength.
Facing the Dodgers slugger in the top of the fourth inning, Bibee hung a cutter over the outer half of the plate—an offering that Ohtani belted towards the opposite field fence.
Off the bat, it appeared to be a towering fly ball that would ultimately stay in the park. But, as balls off of Ohtani's bat tend to do, it just kept carrying, and sailed over the fence at Progressive Field.
As Ohtani rounded the bases, a perplexed Bibee was left to wonder how the ball managed to leave the park.
Bibee even resorted to cursing, as he could even be seen mouthing the words "What the f---?" during Ohtani's journey around the bases.
It's hard not to react like Bibee did while watching Ohtani these days. On the heels of MLB's first-ever 50-homer, 50-stolen base season in 2024, the Dodgers star has now homered in three straight games and became baseball's first player to 20 home runs in '25 with Tuesday's dinger.