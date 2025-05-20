SI

Shohei Ohtani’s Monster HR Led to Perfect Reaction From Diamondbacks Outfielder

The Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. went for a stroll in left field as Ohtani's home run sailed overhead.

The Diamondbacks' Lourdes Gurriel Jr. simply watched Ohtani's homer fly.
Sometimes as a big league outfielder, all you can do is watch.

During Monday's game between the Dodgers and Diamondbacks, Arizona's left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. was relegated to spectator duty during three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani's at-bat in the bottom of the sixth inning of Arizona's 9-5 win at Dodger Stadium.

Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt hung a 1-1 sweeper in the zone and Ohtani crushed the ball to left field for his MLB-leading 17th home run of the season. The homer, belted at 107.4 MPH with a 28-degree launch angle, traveled 389 feet to the opposite field. In the plainest of terms, it was a no-doubter.

As the ball sailed overhead, Gurriel merely watched it fly as he went for a stroll in left field.

A perfectly understandable reaction when one of the game's greatest hitters gets a hold of one.

The theme of Monday's game might as well have been home runs, as the teams hit three apiece, with the Diamondbacks opening up a 7-0 lead after three frames en route to the victory.

Ohtani, meanwhile, has 10 home runs and a 1.286 OPS in the month of May.

