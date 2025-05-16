Shohei Ohtani Homered in Back-to-Back Innings, Now Tied for MLB Lead
Shohei Ohtani hit two home runs on Thursday night as the Los Angels Dodgers beat the Athletics 19-2 at Dodger Stadium. Ohtani homered in back-to-back innings for his 14th and 15th of the season and is now tied with Aaron Judge and Kyle Schwarber for the most in baseball this season.
Neither of them were one of his longest of the season, but both featured that signature crack of the bat that lets a pitcher know he made a grave error that is going to cost his team on the scoreboard.
In addition to those two home runs, Ohtani added a sacrfice fly in the second inning and finished hte game with six runs batted in. Ohtani has now hit eight home runs in his last 12 games. Clearly he's gotten used to being a dad.
And as mentioned on the broadcast—and featured in the clip above—Ohtani is on pace for more than 170 runs scored this season, which would be the most since Babe Ruth touched the plate 177 times in 1921.
Even without being a unicorn who can hit and pitch right now, he continues to step up to the plate every single day and chases history.