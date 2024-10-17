Shohei Ohtani Looked Incredibly Human One At-Bat Before His Game 3 Home Run
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Mets, 8-0, on Wednesday night as they took a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series. Shohei Ohtani went 1-for-4, but that one hit was a three-run shot that effectively put the game away for the Dodgers.
That home run was awesome, as are all of his home runs. There's just a sound that the ball makes when it touches his bat that is one of the best sounds in all of sports. It is violence and power and skill and it looks completely effortless. There's not much cooler than Ohtani hitting a home run.
Of course, he doesn't always look cool. On the opposite end of the spectrum is his previous at-bat in the sixth inning. Ohtani would strike out on three pitches. He fouled the first two off and one bounced up and hit him right in the cup.
No one looks cool getting hit in the groin with a ball. It doesn't matter how many home runs you hit. Once a ball hits you back, there's nothing you can do to look cool until your next at-bat.