Shohei Ohtani Reclaims MLB Home Run Lead on First Pitch of the Game
Shohei Ohtani took a lead in MLB's home run race on Monday, and he didn't need much time to do it.
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar got the Memorial Day game off to an exciting start, as he launched a 378-foot solo home run on the very first pitch of the game against the Cleveland Guardians. Ohtani swung on the first pitch he saw from Guardians pitcher Gavin Williams and blasted the 97mph fastball over the right field wall to give the Dodgers an early 1–0 lead.
It was Ohtani's 19th home run of the season, which puts the league lead back in his possession after previously being tied with New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber, both of whom have 18.
According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Ohtani's home run left the park at a speed of 115 mph. It's the 26th home run he's hit at 115+ mph since 2021, which is more than any other hitter in baseball.
In addition to pacing MLB in home runs, Ohtani has also been working towards a return to the mound as a pitcher. He threw a live bullpen on Sunday as he continues to work his way back to pitching following the Tommy John surgery he underwent in September of 2023.
After the first-inning blast, Ohtani is now batting .297 with 19 home runs and 33 RBIs on the season as he looks to repeat as National League MVP and help L.A. contend for another World Series title.