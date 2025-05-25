Shohei Ohtani Threw a Ridiculously Cool Pitch During a Live BP Session
Despite winning his third MVP award last season and securing his first World Series win, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has still yet to pitch in a game for the blue and white. Following elbow reconstruction surgery in the fall of 2023, the two-way phenom didn't take the mound in '24—and has continued his rehab through the beginning of '25.
Ohtani's return to the bump seems to be nearing, however. On Sunday afternoon, the 30-year-old threw a 22-pitch live batting practice session to his teammates at Citi Field ahead of their contest vs. the New York Mets.
As he played around with his repertoire, cameras caught Ohtani hurling a ridiculous offspeed pitch with some significant movement—one that struck out the batter with ease. Check it out:
He went on to celebrate the K with a pretty aggressive fist pump:
What can't Ohtani do?
The Dodgers have split their three-game series with the Mets thus far. Sunday night's rubber match is set for 7 p.m. EST.