Shohei Ohtani Threw a Ridiculously Cool Pitch During a Live BP Session

The Dodgers' dual-threat star looks ready to take the mound.

Mike Kadlick

Ohtani looks ready to take the mound. / Screenshot via @MLB.
Despite winning his third MVP award last season and securing his first World Series win, Los Angeles Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has still yet to pitch in a game for the blue and white. Following elbow reconstruction surgery in the fall of 2023, the two-way phenom didn't take the mound in '24—and has continued his rehab through the beginning of '25.

Ohtani's return to the bump seems to be nearing, however. On Sunday afternoon, the 30-year-old threw a 22-pitch live batting practice session to his teammates at Citi Field ahead of their contest vs. the New York Mets.

As he played around with his repertoire, cameras caught Ohtani hurling a ridiculous offspeed pitch with some significant movement—one that struck out the batter with ease. Check it out:

He went on to celebrate the K with a pretty aggressive fist pump:

Ohtani celebrates a strikeout. / Screenshot via @MLB

What can't Ohtani do?

The Dodgers have split their three-game series with the Mets thus far. Sunday night's rubber match is set for 7 p.m. EST.

MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

