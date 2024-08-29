Shohei Ohtani's Adorable Bobblehead is Already Reselling for Absurd Amounts
Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy, had themselves a night on Wednesday. On their bobblehead night, Decoy threw out (or, fetched) the first pitch to his dad, and Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run in a Los Angeles Dodgers' win over the Baltimore Orioles.
The bobblehead that displays Ohtani holding his dog prompted an unreal line of fans pregame attempting to get their hands on the adorable collectible. Already, the collectible is listed on resale sites for astonishing amounts. On eBay, multiple have already sold for four figures (with "or best offer" conditionals) and plenty of resellers are attempting to set a high line with asks north of $10,000.
Whether or not the selling price ever comes close to that ask remains to be seen, but the hype around these bobbleheads is very real.
A limited amount of the 40,000 bobbleheads were gold, with an official number in circulation yet to be reported.
Previously the Dodgers did another Ohtani bobblehead giveaway where a little under 2,000 were gold bobbleheads.
It's a great few weeks for Ohtani collectibles. A 1/1 40/40 club inscription card is landing, and he just signed an exclusive deal with Topps to bring unique collectibles and game-used memorabilia to collectors. Don't sleep on Decoy, either. We're ready for the game used collar patch card.