SI

Shohei Ohtani's Adorable Bobblehead is Already Reselling for Absurd Amounts

Fans really love this collectible.

Josh Wilson

Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his doc, Decoy
Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani and his doc, Decoy / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Shohei Ohtani and his dog, Decoy, had themselves a night on Wednesday. On their bobblehead night, Decoy threw out (or, fetched) the first pitch to his dad, and Ohtani went 2-for-4 with a home run in a Los Angeles Dodgers' win over the Baltimore Orioles.

The bobblehead that displays Ohtani holding his dog prompted an unreal line of fans pregame attempting to get their hands on the adorable collectible. Already, the collectible is listed on resale sites for astonishing amounts. On eBay, multiple have already sold for four figures (with "or best offer" conditionals) and plenty of resellers are attempting to set a high line with asks north of $10,000.

Whether or not the selling price ever comes close to that ask remains to be seen, but the hype around these bobbleheads is very real.

A limited amount of the 40,000 bobbleheads were gold, with an official number in circulation yet to be reported.

Previously the Dodgers did another Ohtani bobblehead giveaway where a little under 2,000 were gold bobbleheads.

It's a great few weeks for Ohtani collectibles. A 1/1 40/40 club inscription card is landing, and he just signed an exclusive deal with Topps to bring unique collectibles and game-used memorabilia to collectors. Don't sleep on Decoy, either. We're ready for the game used collar patch card.

More of the Latest Around the MLB

feed

Published
Josh Wilson

JOSH WILSON

Josh Wilson is the news director of the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in 2024, he worked for FanSided in a variety of roles, most recently as senior managing editor of the brand’s flagship site. He has also served as a general manager of Sportscasting, the sports arm of a start-up sports media company, where he oversaw the site’s editorial and business strategy. Wilson has a bachelor’s degree in mass communications from SUNY Cortland and a master’s in accountancy from the Gies College of Business at the University of Illinois. He loves a good nonfiction book and enjoys learning and practicing Polish. Wilson lives in Chicago but was raised in upstate New York. He spent most of his life in the Northeast and briefly lived in Poland, where he ate an unhealthy amount of pastries for six months.

Home/MLB