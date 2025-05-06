SI

Shohei Ohtani Saved the Biggest Home Run Celebration for His Teammate for Sweet Reason

Hyeseong Kim got his first big league hit Monday.

Blake Silverman

Ohtani celebrated Kim's first big league hit after he hit a home run.
Ohtani celebrated Kim's first big league hit after he hit a home run. / Screengrab via @MLB on X/Twitter
In this story:

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run Monday night—his hardest hit ball of the season at that—but he was happier for his teammate, second baseman Hyeseong Kim, when the two returned to the dugout.

Kim earned his first major league start as the Los Angeles Dodgers took on the Miami Marlins Monday. He quickly turned his first start into his first MLB hit, on a single to left field. He then stole second base before Ohtani homered to bring him in to score.

And Ohtani jumped for joy for Kim after the two-run blast.

"Just an amazing performance by Kim," Ohtani said postgame through his interpretor via Spectrum SportsNet LA. "Just really good overall, even yesterday as well. I'm very happy for him."

After eight seasons in the KBO League, Kim signed with the Dodgers on a three-year contract over the offseason. L.A. called up Kim from Triple A Oklahoma City on Sunday, setting the stage for his first MLB start Monday in Miami. He pinch ran in the Dodgers' 4-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves over the weekend for his first appearance.

He also earned his first RBI Monday on a sixth-inning single—ending the night with two hits. The Dodgers beat the Marlins 7-4 in the opening game of their three-game series. L.A. advanced to 24-11 on the season, sitting atop the National League West with the most wins in baseball.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/MLB