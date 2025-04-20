SI

Shohei Ohtani Set to Return to Dodgers Lineup After Birth of First Child

Ohtani is back after the Dodgers reinstated him from the paternity list.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Ohtani runs to first base.
Los Angeles Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani is set to return to the team one day after announcing that he and his wife, Mamiko, have recently welcomed their first child.

The Dodgers announced Sunday that they reinstated Ohtani from the paternity list and designated outfielder Eddie Rosario for assignment in a subsequent move. Ohtani is in the Dodgers' lineup Sunday as they take on the Texas Rangers, hitting leadoff as the team's designated hitter.

He was placed on the paternity list by the Dodgers on Friday as he remained with his family and welcomed his new daughter.

"Welcome to the Ohtani family! I am so grateful to my loving wife who gave birth to our healthy beautiful daughter," Ohtani wrote on Instagram. "To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.

"I would also like to thank the Dodgers organization, my teammates, and the fans for their constant support and kind words of encouragement. I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to all the medical professionals and everyone who dedicated their support to us, up until this wonderful day."

Ohtani only missed L.A.'s first two games in Texas, joining the team for the series' final game Sunday before the Dodgers travel to Chicago for a two-game series with the Cubs, which begins Tuesday.

