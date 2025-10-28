Shohei Ohtani Had One Thing On His Mind After Starring in Dodgers' Epic Marathon Win
Shohei Ohtani continues to defy all logic and explanation, creating a history that reads like folklore in the next day's newspaper. And just when you think you've seen it all, he does something else that no one in the history of the sport has ever accomplished—or even considered accomplishing. But at the end of the day, despite how it seems, he is mortal and needs to occasionally recharge his batteries with a good night's sleep like any other human.
So after homering twice and doubling twice in the Dodgers' epic Game 3 victory over the Blue Jays on Monday night/Tuesday morning, Ohtani couldn't wait to get some shuteye.
Asked by Tom Verducci in an on-field interview how he was feeling as his Game 4 start on the mound crept closer by the moment, Ohtani kept it real
"I want to go to sleep as soon as possible so I can get ready, " the dual-threat star said through an interpreter.
Game 3 was an instant classic on par with any World Series contest ever played in terms of drama and certainly longevity. From first pitch to last pitch, 6 hours and 39 minutes elapsed. The television broadcast had to start recycling promos.
The most insane thing of all is that Game 4's starting pitcher reached base nine times. And was intentionally walked four times. Or maybe the most insane thing is that over the course of seven at-bats at Dodger Stadium Ohtani hit five homers and had two doubles.
You start listing all the stuff he does and it gets dizzying.
But he's sleeping right now. And will be sleeping for a while.
Well deserved.