Shohei Ohtani's Beautiful Walk-Off Home Run vs. Braves Leaves Baseball Fans Stunned
The Los Angeles Dodgers have already had an excellent start to their season, but no moment so far has been as electric as superstar Shohei Ohtani's walk-off home run on Wednesday night.
With the Dodgers and Atlanta Braves tied 5-5 at the bottom of the ninth, Ohtani positively nailed one out to center field, much to the enjoyment of every fan going home with his bobblehead that night.
After the fact, the much-lauded two-way star said he wanted to "live up to the expectations of all the fans today and make sure I perform"—and that he most certainly did.
Even those watching at home couldn't believe they had just witnessed the superstar's second career walk-off homer—and the Dodger's eighth straight win.
Take a look at some of their reactions below: