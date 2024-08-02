SI

Shota Imanaga Threw a 54-MPH Pitch and Got Yanked Right Away

The Cubs starter didn't look quite right towards the end of his start on Thursday against the Cardinals.

Mike McDaniel

Aug 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 1, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Shota Imanaga (18) delivers a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Chicago Cubs All-Star lefty Shota Imanaga has been a revelation in his first season with the franchise, as he has quickly become one of the best pitchers in the National League.

The 30-year-old was named to his first All-Star team last month, and has spent a majority of his first season with a sub-3.00 ERA, as he has helped anchor the Cubs' starting rotation.

Imanaga didn't have his best stuff in his latest start on Thursday night against the NL Central rival St. Louis Cardinals. Imanaga earned a no-decision, going 6.2 innings while allowing four earned runs on 10 hits.

His last pitch of the night was a 54 mile-per-hour curve ball that looked more like an eephus. Cardinals star Paul Goldschmidt sat back on it and hit a double into the right center field gap. The alarmingly slow breaking ball ended Imanaga's night.

Cubs manager Craig Counsell immediately pulled Imanaga from the contest after his 90th pitch of the night. Chicago ended up beating St. Louis 5-4 to improve to 53-58 on the season.

Hopefully all is well with Imanaga health-wise exiting his latest start. The Cubs can't afford to lose him from the rotation if they want to keep their longshot playoff hopes alive.

Published
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB