Tarik Skubal Had a Classy Gesture for David Fry After Involvement in Scary Incident
The Cleveland Guardians are on the brink of pulling off one of the most incredible in-season comebacks in MLB history as they've erased the Detroit Tigers' 15.5-game lead in the American League Central. Remaining red-hot, the Guardians secured the tiebreaker on Tuesday night with a 5-2 come-from-behind victory against the Tarik Skubal-led visitors. It was a a night to celebrate as all the momentum is on Cleveland's side as the two teams prepare for two more crucially important games.
But the mood is a bit different as thoughts are with their designated hitter David Fry, who sustained a scary injury after attempting to bunt a 99-mph fastball in the sixth inning that ended up hitting him square in the face. The result was a lot of blood and a long delay as medical staff attended to him.
Fry was taken to the hospital as his team completed the win.
Afterward Skubal revealed that he had reached out to his competitor via text to make sure that he's alright.
It's a classy gesture from someone dealing with a crushing defeat and the realization that a once surefire playoff berth is now very much in doubt. But it's no surprise as the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner was visibly distraught after Fry went down and went on to put on a performance that suggested he was a bit rattled.