Teoscar Hernández Is the Dodgers’ Ultimate Wild Card—for Better or Worse
PHILADELPHIA — In the bottom of the second, he helped give away two runs. In the top of the seventh, he drove in three. This is the Teoscar Hernández Experience, and for the most part, the Dodgers have decided, it’s worth it.
“At the end of the day, for me, anything that happened before a big moment like that, it’s in the past,” Hernández said after Los Angeles put the finishing touches on a 5–3 win over the Phillies in Game 1 of the National League division series. “I try to put it in the trash and just focus on the things that I need to do in that at-bat and especially in plays on defense and just trying to help my team.”
He has had plenty of practice. In Game 2 of the wild card series, he camped out under a two-out fly ball, stuck up his glove—and missed the ball. Afterward, he apologized to righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto, whom he believed he cost an inning or two by forcing him to pitch around the mistake, and promised to try harder. Five innings later, Hernández clubbed a two-run double to pad the lead. The Dodgers won that game, as they did the game before (Hernández home run) and the next one (Saturday’s Hernández home run).
Saturday’s miscue was less egregious, although potentially more costly. With the score tied at zero and runners on first and second, Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto lined a ball to right-center field. Hernández is not terribly fleet of foot under the best of circumstances, but he averaged 28.0 feet per second running home to first this season. On Saturday, his rate to the ball was 25.0 feet per second. Center fielder Andy Pages beat him there; by the time the ball made it back to the infield, both runners had scored and Realmuto was at third base.
“He wasn’t not trying,” said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. “But, yeah, that’s a ball that you don’t want Realmuto to have a triple, certainly a short right field.”
This sort of inconsistency is easier to swallow when Hernández is hitting, as he did last year, when he had an .840 regular-season OPS and almost singlehandedly won three playoff games en route to the 2024 title. It was that performance that made him beloved in Los Angeles and led the front office to sign him to a three-year, $66 million deal before his age-32 season. But Hernández missed two weeks with a strained groin in May, then battled bruising after fouling a ball off his left foot in July. He has insisted all season that those ailments have not slowed him, but he had a .933 OPS before the groin strain and a .672 OPS afterward.
For a while, he became a symbol of a team that seemed to be recovering from a World Series hangover. The Dodgers wilted down the stretch, playing .417 ball in July, then coming close to letting the division slip away in August and September. Hernández was certainly not the only problem—the bullpen had a 4.90 ERA in the final month—but his mistakes were glaring. In August, he failed to come up with an easy ninth-inning pop-up; two pitches later, that run scored to give the historically awful Rockies a walk-off win. Reporters and fans began speculating that Hernández might be moved out of right field. The team insisted that was not the plan—if only because the Dodgers were too banged up to accommodate a positional shift. A week later, Roberts benched Hernández for two games.
“He’s an every-day guy, but I do think that where we’re at, you’ve got to perform, too, to warrant being out there every single day, regardless, right?” Roberts said.
A few days later, Roberts lamented to reporters that he felt Hernández lacked focus. “He’s a guy that I really admire, because he can balance the fun part of baseball but also have that edge,” the manager said. “And I think we’ve lost a little bit of that edge over the last couple months. So I think, for me, I want to see that edge, that fight, that fire, and I’ll bet on any result.”
He had already spoken with Hernández himself. “He was, like, ‘You know what, I’ve got to be better, I gotta play better, I gotta play better defense, I’ve got to dial up the offense,’” Roberts recalled on Saturday. “We talked about it. And he delivered.”
Hernández told reporters he thought he was pressing. He felt a bit of that unhelpful energy early on Saturday, when he chased pitches well below the strike zone—two in his first at-bat, one in his second, another in his third—against Phillies starter Cristopher Sánchez and struck out three times. So for his fourth at-bat, this one against lefty Matt Strahm with two runners on, Hernández decided to simplify his approach and just look for a pitch up.
“Not trying to do overswinging or anything like that,” he said. “Maybe a hit. Try to bring in one run to tie the game.”
He brought in three to win it, and to ensure that the Dodgers get to enjoy the Teoscar Hernández experience at least a few days longer.