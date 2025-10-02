Dodgers Sweep Reds in Wild Card, Who Are They Playing in NLDS?
The Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Cincinnati Reds 8-4 in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series, clinching a sweep and a spot in the NLDS.
The Dodgers got 13 hits on Wednesday, marking yet another offensive explosion that has been rare for the team lately.
Starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto pitched 6.2 innings, allowing no runs and recording nine strikeouts. The Dodgers' starting rotation is much stronger than their bullpen, and Game 2 highlighted the gap between the two pitching groups.
The ball then went to Emmet Sheehan, who struggled. He gave up two runs when he entered the eighth inning, walking two batters and allowing two hits.
Shortstop Mookie Betts played effectively throughout the game, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs. He also made an important play at shortstop during the sixth inning when the bases were loaded. Austin Hays hit a sharp ball to Betts, who caught it and threw for the force out at home.
The game was only 3-2, with the Dodgers holding a small lead. Betts' play got the first out in the inning and Yamamoto did the rest, striking out the next two batters.
Blake Treinen entered the game in the seventh inning when Yamamoto left two runners on base.
Ultimately, Alex Vesia and Roki Sasaki clinched the game for the Dodgers, shutting down the Reds and closing out the game.
Who will the Dodgers play in the NLDS?
The Los Angeles Dodgers will now face the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday for Game 1 of the NLDS.
The Phillies might have some rust on Saturday since there will be six days between their last game, on Sunday, Sept. 28, and NLDS Game 1 on Saturday.
Philadelphia finished with a record of 96-66, sitting second in the National League. They will be a tough challenge for the Dodgers, especially with their lefty-heavy rotation.
Game 3 of the series against the Reds was scheduled for Thursday, but since the Dodgers won the previous game in two, the team gets an extra day of rest on both Thursday and Friday before starting their next playoff series.
