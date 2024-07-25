SI

This Mash-Up Video of Elly De La Cruz Stealing All 50 of His Bases is Mesmerizing

We can't stop watching this.

Reds star Elly De La Cruz leads all of MLB with 50 stolen bases so far this season.
Cincinnati Reds star shortstop Elly De La Cruz is having an impressive second year in the bigs and it became even more special on Wednesday when he stole his 50th and 51st bases of the season during a 9-4 win over the Atlanta Braves.

De La Cruz didn't just do it on the bases against the Braves, he also cranked one of the most ridiculous home runs of the MLB season when he pulled a ball that was low and way 402-feet over the wall in right center.

But let's get back to those stolen bases. He leads the league by 20 and has more stolen bases than six MLB teams:

MLB put together a mash-up video of his first 50 stolen bases and it's a mesmerizing watch:

De La Cruz remains must-see TV, which is great for baseball.

