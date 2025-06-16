Three Teams Inquired About Rafael Devers Before Red Sox Traded Him to Giants
Before the Boston Red Sox stunningly traded Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, there were at least three other teams that inquired with the Red Sox about Devers, including the Atlanta Braves, San Diego Padres, and Toronto Blue Jays, per Sean McAdam of MassLive.
The Red Sox were not actively shopping Devers before trading him, and though the slugger previously considered requesting a trade, he did not end up doing so. Still, there was clear tension between Devers and Boston after the Red Sox signed Alex Bregman in February to take his starting spot at third base.
This only escalated when the team asked Devers to fill in for Triston Casas at first base in May, which he refused. With all that unfolding since spring training and the Red Sox feeling Devers wasn't living up to the responsibilities that come with his massive deal, the door was open for teams to reach out and inquire about the star hitter.
Outside of the Giants, the Braves, Padres, and Blue Jays were among the teams that reached out with interest in Devers. Though they inquired, none of the three were as motivated as the Giants were to get the deal done, which is why Devers was sent to San Francisco, per McAdam.
The trade is instead just the latest statement from new Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey, who is working to bring San Francisco back to the prominence he saw during his own likely Hall of Fame career in the Bay Area. With the acquisition of Devers, the Giants are taking another step toward contending in the NL West.