Three-Time HR Derby Champ Ken Griffey Jr. Returns for Photography Gig at 2025 Event
In recent years, National Baseball Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. has been spotted at multiple sporting events working as a photographer. His most recent gig? The 2025 MLB Home Run Derby.
Griffey Jr. was spotted at Truist Park in Atlanta on Monday night hours before the Derby began. He was seen talking with various All-Stars on the field, possibly even giving some of the participants for Monday night's event advice since he was a three-time Derby winner.
It's fitting that Griffey is back at the Home Run Derby as he holds the record for the most Derby wins (three) and appearances (eight). He is a staple of the event, and now he's back with a new gig.
The MLB legend also covered the HBCU Swingman Classic and Futures Game over the weekend as a part of the All-Star events.
Griffey went viral earlier this year during the Masters as he shot some pretty iconic photos of golfers, such as Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth.
Griffey's photography resume includes him covering some MLB games (including this year's opening series in Tokyo), NFL games, MLS games and IndyCar events. Photography has been something Griffey's been working on for years now, and his passion continues to grow for it. So, don't be surprised if you keep seeing Griffey's name attached to sports photos in the future.