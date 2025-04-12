SI

Tigers Announcers Calling Game vs. Twins Like the Masters Was Incredibly Fun

There are more similarities between baseball and golf than one might think: both sports share common terms ("sweet spot" and "grand slam," for two), involve similar swinging mechanics and are woven into the country's fabric as two of America's greatest pastimes.

During Saturday's MLB game between the Detroit Tigers and Minnesota Twins, Tigers announcers Jason Benetti and Andy Dirks fully embraced the other, arguably more sophisticated pastime while showing off their versatile broadcasting skills.

The two paid a fun homage to the ongoing Masters Tournament by doing their play-by-play of the ballgame in the style of a golf broadcast, complete with calming voices and ever-so-slightly pretentious airs.

Take a listen:

Kudos to Benetti and Dirks for pulling that off—the folks over in Augusta would be so proud.

The Tigers went on to clinch a 4-0 win over the Twins at Target Field.

