Tigers Deal Mark Canha to Giants at MLB Trade Deadline
There has been plenty of action ahead of Tuesday's MLB trade deadline, and the Detroit Tigers were involved in some last-minute deals.
In addition to trading Jack Flaherty to the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Tigers dealt veteran outfielder Mark Canha to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday evening in a deal that will send right-handed pitcher Eric Silva to Detroit.
Canha, 35, is a San Jose native who played college ball at Cal, so it'll be homecoming for him in the midst of his 10th MLB season. He's slashing .231/.337/.350 with seven home runs, 38 RBI and four stolen bases and figures to provide a veteran presence in San Francisco.
Of his return to his home state, Canha told Susan Slusser of the SF Chronicle that he approves of the deal.
"I’m coming home! I’m over the moon about this. I got lucky," Canha said.
Canha spent the first seven seasons of his big league career playing in his home state with the Oakland A's. He joined the New York Mets in 2022 and was traded to the Milwaukee Brewers in '23. He joined the Tigers in free agency, and will now head to the Giants, his fifth team since '21.
Silva, 21, is currently in the minor leagues at the Double-A level where he's logged a 5.01 ERA across 28 relief appearances.