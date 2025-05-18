Tigers' Jackson Jobe Threw a Sinker So Filthy It Scared Announcer Jason Benetti
When Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Jackson Jobe threw a hard sinker inside to tie up Toronto Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette, he shocked Tigers play-by-play announcer Jason Benetti. Bichette whiffed on the nasty pitch to strike out and end the second inning before Benetti even knew what happened.
The surprise of the 97-mph sinker resulted in one of the wackiest and most amazing calls you'll hear.
"Oh my goodness, a lightning bolt directly at Bichette," Benetti exclaimed into the microphone via FanDuel Spots Network Detroit. "That'll activate your nervous system. ... Anybody have an exorcist?"
Jobe had a nice outing Sunday, pitching six innings and giving up six hits and two earned runs while striking out five batters. Benetti had a busy Sunday himself, too, as Jobe's filthy strikeout wasn't even the first time he said "Oh my goodness!" into the microphone during the game.
In the bottom of the first inning, Tigers left fielder Akil Baddoo made back-to-back incredible catches which resulted in three outs and got Jobe out of a first-inning jam. And Benetti loved both plays:
The Tigers held on to beat the Blue Jays 3–2 Sunday, taking the three-game weekend series after the rubber match. Hopefully Benetti can get some rest after the Tigers kept him on edge over the weekend.