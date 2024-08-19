Tigers' Walk-Off Win Over Yankees in Williamsport Produced Incredible Photo
On Sunday, the Detroit Tigers and New York Yankees faced off in the seventh iteration of the Little League Classic in Williamsport and put on quite the show. The Tigers walked off the Yankees in extra innings in a cool comeback win in front of many young ballplayers in town for the Little League World Series.
Yankees closer Clay Holmes blew a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the ninth, allowing Jace Jung to knock in the tying run with two outs. New York went up 2-1 in the top of the 10th but Mark Leiter Jr. wasn't able to hold the lead and Detroit scored two runs in the bottom of the frame to win it. After Parker Meadows' game-winning hit, his Tigers teammates mobbed him as fireworks soared into the Pennsylvania air and the Yankees trudged off the diamond.
It led to arguably the best picture of the 2024 MLB season thus far and one of the best baseball pictures in recent memory.
What a cool shot. And what a cool moment for everyone, from the pros on the field to the big league hopefuls watching from the stands.
The Little League Classic has consistently delivered good games in recent years and this season's edition certainly delivered. Next August it'll be the Seattle Mariners and New York Mets trying to put on a similarly exciting performance.
But they probably won't get a picture like that.