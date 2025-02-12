Top Five MLB Free Agents Still Available As Teams Report to Spring Training
The MLB offseason is in its final stages as pitchers and catchers report for spring training this week.
There have been plenty of big signings throughout the winter, including the mega-deal Juan Soto inked to swap allegiances from the New York Yankees to the New York Mets, and the plethora of top-tier free agents that agreed to join the superteam that is the Los Angeles Dodgers on deferred contracts.
Despite the abundance of offseason movement, there are still some notable free agents who remain unsigned. Whether they're hoping to see a more lucrative offer come through or they're working to identify the best opportunity, plenty of quality players remain available on the open market.
The first spring training games get underway Feb. 20, so time is running out for those unsigned free agents if they want to spend the full spring with a team to get back into the swing of things. As the end of the offseason approaches and teams report to camps in Arizona and Florida, here's a look at the top five remaining free agents.
Alex Bregman, 3B
The former Houston Astros third baseman has been linked with several teams as the 2025 season nears. ESPN's Buster Olney reported Tuesday that Bregman is likely to sign with either the Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs or Detroit Tigers–-three teams expected to vie for a playoff berth this year.
The 30-year-old is coming off the first Gold Glove season of his career at the hot corner and hasn't recorded a sub-4.0 bWAR season since 2021 when he was limited to 91 games. Bregman provides a consistent bat, having hit at least 19 home runs in every season that he's played at least 140 games.
Nick Pivetta, SP
Pivetta spent the last four-plus seasons in Boston, where he proved to be a durable innings eater susceptible to surrendering the long ball. Pivetta pitched at least 142 2/3 innings in each of the last four seasons while logging a 4.33 ERA over that span, though it’s worth pointing out Fenway Park is a hitter-friendly environment.
The market for Pivetta seemingly stalled as the offseason dragged on, though he's still arguably the top remaining starting pitcher available. The Red Sox' decision to give Pivetta a qualifying offer may have hampered his ability to find a new home in free agency, given Boston would be owed some draft compensation if he is signed by another team.
Andrew Heaney, SP
Heaney has bounced around the big leagues since 2021, playing for four different teams over the last four seasons, and he's looking to join a fifth in free agency. He's coming off a solid season with the Texas Rangers, registering a 4.28 ERA and 4.04 FIP in a career-high 31 starts.
The best left-handed pitcher remaining on the market, Heaney could be a quality middle-of-the-rotation starter.
J.D. Martinez, DH
Age seemingly began to catch up to Martinez in 2024. The slugger appeared in 120 games for the Mets and recorded 16 home runs, a .725 OPS and a 106 OPS+, all of which were his lowest or tied for his lowest in a single season since 2013 (excluding the shortened campaign in 2020).
Martinez will turn 38 in August, making a one-year deal the most likely outcome for him. With 331 career home runs and 14 seasons of MLB experience, Martinez could be a valuable veteran presence for a team looking to add some depth and a quality hitter to the mix.
Alex Verdugo, OF
The former New York Yankees outfielder hasn't received much attention during his first trip to free agency. Verdugo had the worst statistical season of his career in 2024, recording an 83 OPS+, .647 OPS and 0.8 bWAR. He struggled massively in the second half of the season, logging a .606 OPS in his final 53 games.
It wasn't the season he was hoping for before hitting the open market, and the general lack of interest in him reflects that. Still, he's only one season removed from the 2023 campaign during which he recorded a serviceable 2.6 bWAR and .745 OPS.