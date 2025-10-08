Toronto Blue Jays Championship History: Full List of World Series Titles
When Was the Last Blue Jays World Series Win?
The Blue Jays last won the World Series in 1993, when they defeated the Phillies in six games and Paul Molitor was named the MVP of the series in his first season with the team. Molitor hit two doubles, two triples and two home runs in the World Series victory to claim MVP.
Toronto won the 1993 World Series in dramatic fashion. They entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing the Phillies 6–5, who were on the verge of forcing Game 7 before Joe Carter hit a three-run walk-off home run to win the title. Carter became just the second player to win the World Series with a home run in the bottom of the ninth inning.
When Was the Last Blue Jays World Series Appearance?
The Blue Jays' last World Series appearance came the same year as their most recent championship victory in 1993. Following that win, it took the Blue Jays over 20 years before they returned to the postseason again in '15, when Josh Donaldson won the American League MVP award.
How many World Series have the Blue Jays won?
The Blue Jays have won a total of two World Series titles, winning them in back-to-back years in 1992 and '93. They became the second expansion team to win multiple World Series titles, along with the Mets. The 1977 expansion team made their first postseason appearance during their ninth season in '85, and then their first World Series in '92.
The Blue Jays are one of seven franchises to win the World Series in consecutive seasons, joining the Yankees, Athletics, Reds, Giants, Red Sox and Cubs. The Yankees and Athletics are the only teams that have won back-to-back World Series multiple times.
Toronto was unable to achieve a three-peat after their two World Series wins. They finished 55–60 in '94, but even if they did finish with a better result, they would not have been able to try for a third straight title due to a player's strike which caused the postseason to be canceled that year.