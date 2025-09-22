Red Sox Player High-Fives Umpire After Safe Call at Home
The Rays beat the Red Sox 7-3 on Sunday as Boston clings to one of the final two wild card spots in the American League. The loss was not due to a lack of effort by Trevor Story who scored on a close play at the plate on a base hit by Romy González in the top of the seventh.
Story hustled home and slid past the plate and into the ankles of home plate umpire Chris Segal. Luckily, no one was hurt and the two exchanged pleasantries multiple times with Story patting him on the leg and then slapping him five when the umpire reached down to offer him help up.
There's just something inherently amusing about a player giving a referee or umpire or official some skin.
It should be noted that this was in fact a low-five and not a high-five. While it wasn't exactly "down low," it was only possible because the throw from the outfield was too slow.
Boston has six games remaining on their schedule and good umpire relations could be a key to holding onto that wild card spot. It's no coincidence that that polite young man Shohei Ohtani plays for a first place team.