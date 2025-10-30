SI

Trey Yesavage Had the Coldest Reaction After Making Shohei Ohtani Look Silly

Trey Yesavage had a historic 12 strikeouts in his Game 5 win against Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers. / @MLBonFox
Blue Jays rookie pitcher Trey Yesavage had a historic performance in Game 5 of the World Series and picked up the win that now has the Blue Jays a victory away from their first title since 1993.

The hard-throwing right-hander, who didn't make his MLB debut until mid-September, struck out 12 batters in his seven innings of work, which was a new World Series record for a rookie pitcher.

His most memorable strikeout happened early in the game when he got the legendary Shohei Ohtani swinging to end the third inning. Ohtani, who went 0-for-4 in the loss, fell to a knee and had his helmet come flying off as he swung and missed at a nasty 84-mph splitter.

While Ohtani was left to pick up his gear and walk back to the dugout, the 22-year-old Yesavage sauntered off the mound looking as cool as could be.

Ohtani had a monstrous Game 3 for the Dodgers, hitting two home runs and two doubles and was also walked an astounding five times in Los Angeles' thrilling win in 18 innings. But in the last two games, which were both losses for the Dodgers, he went a combined 0-for-7 with just one walk.

With the rest of the Dodgers' bats going quiet, even more pressure will be on Ohtani as the series shifts to Toronto with the Blue Jays needing just one win to wrap it up.

As for Yesavage, MLB fans had lots of reactions to his strikeout of Ohtani.

Game 6 is Friday night at 8 p.m. ET.

