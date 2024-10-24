Chilling Clips of Tropicana Field Show Extent of Damage to Rays Ballpark
Repairing Tropicana Field is going to take some time.
The Tampa Bay Rays' home stadium was hammered by Hurricane Milton two weeks ago and on Thursday, several videos surfaced showing the damage inside the venue. It doesn't look good. We've seen what the park looked like from the outside, but things are even more devastating in the newly released footage.
Here are several videos that show just how bad things look.
That footage looks really bad and there is a chance repairs aren't finished when the Rays open the 2025 season. Major League Baseball has told the Rays it wants the team to find a place to play near Tropicana Field if the stadium isn't ready to start the 2025 campaign. Commissioner Rob Manfred has stated he wants the team to play in the Tampa Bay-St. Petersburg area if possible.
The Rays are set to leave Tropicana Field for a new $1.3 billion ballpark, but it won't be ready until 2028. Until then they need to find a solution for their home field.