AL Catcher Seen Being the First Non-Yankee to Use Wild New 'Torpedo' Bat
Torpedo bats are spreading.
The New York Yankees have made such an impression with their new bats that add more wood to just below the barrel that other players have already caught on. MLB declared the bats legal and now it's likely they will be seen more around the league.
During Sunday's game pitting the Minnesota Twins against the St. Louis Cardinals, Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers debuted his own torpedo bat. He appears to be the first non-Yankee to use the new bat style.
The Yankees have been demolishing baseballs to start the season and in two games had hit 12 home runs, including a franchise-record nine homers in a 20-9 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday. As a team, New York's OPS was 1.290 through those first two games.
That demolition continued on Sunday, as the Yankees had three more home runs in the first three innings.
Reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge isn't using the torpedo bats, but he's mashing anyway, racking up four home runs in the first three games. Still, they're working for his teammates.
Jeffers is unlikely to be the last player to embrace the new technology.