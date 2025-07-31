Twins Continue Trade Deadline Fire Sale, Send Utilityman to Cubs
The Cubs are adding utilityman Willi Castro to their roster after trading prospects to the Twins in return for Castro. NY Post Sports' Jon Heyman was the first to report the news on Thursday.
This is definitely not the move Cubs fans expected from the organization before the trade deadline buzzer rings at 6 p.m. ET. The Cubs are still in need of a strong starting pitcher.
The Twins have been extremely busy on Thursday as they've been trading away most of their veteran players of value to other teams. Castro is the latest on that long list. The biggest trade the Twins have conducted so far was sending Carlos Correa to the Astros a bit earlier on Thursday. The Twins will look like a totally new team once the deadline has officially passed.
Castro has already played six positions so far this season for the Twins, so he will likely be used as a fill-in anywhere on the field whenever a Cubs star is out of the lineup. The Cubs are World Series hopefuls this year, so they can use all the extra assistance they can get if it means playing deep into October.
Castro has played in 86 games so far this season, averaging .245/.335./407 with 74 hits, 48 runs, 27 RBIs and 10 home runs.