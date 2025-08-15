Twins Fans Stick Around to Chant 'Sell the Team’ During Postgame Show After Loss
On Thursday night the Twins played their first game at Target Field since the Pohlad family announced they would not be selling the team. Minnesota proceded to go out and lose to the Tigers in extra innings with manager Rocco Baldelli getting ejected following a colorful argument about whether or not a foul tip was caught or not.
The emotions from the loss, coupled with the recent news about the team's ownership situation, had the words "sell the team" fresh on everyone's mind and that became especially apparent during the team's postgame show where fans could be heard loudly chanting the request.
The Twins entered the season with a mid-range payroll, well above teams like the Marlins and Athletics, but far behind real contenders who are spending about twice as much each season in an attempt to put a competitive team on the field.
Two years removed from their last postseason appearance, Minnesota is currently 57-64, seven games out of the wild card.
It's a simple recipe for fan unrest.
