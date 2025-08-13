Twins Owners Release Statement Announcing Team is No Longer for Sale
On Wednesday, the Pohlad family announced a shocking reversal of course regarding the sale of the Twins.
In a statement, the Pohlads revealed they would no longer be pursuing a sale of the franchise and instead will retain ownership of the Twins while adding two "significant limited partnership groups." The ownership group had spent the last year looking into selling the franchise.
"For more than four decades, our family has had the privilege of owning the Minnesota Twins," the statement read. "This franchise has become part of our family story, as it has for our employees, our players, this community, and Twins fans everywhere.
"Over the past several months, we explored a wide range of potential investment and ownership opportunities. Our focus throughout has been on what's best for the long-term future of the Twins. We have been fully open to all possibilities.
"After a detailed and robust process, our family will remain the principal owner of the Minnesota Twins. To strengthen the club in a rapidly evolving sports landscape - one that demands strong partnerships, fresh ideas, and long-term vision - we are in the process of adding two significant limited partnership groups, each of whom will bring a wealth of experience and share our family values.
"We see and hear the passion from our partners, the community, and Twins fans. This ownership group is committed to building a winning team and culture for this region, one that Twins fans are proud to cheer for."
Back in March The Athletic reported the Pohlads were seeking a sale price of at least $1.7 billion and that the team had accrued over $425 million in debt, which may have complicated a possible sale.
The Pohlads now embark upon their promised quest of building a "winning team and culture" in Minnesota, which has proven difficult during their 40-plus year stewardship. It will be even more difficult going forward after the Twins underwent a dramatic firesale at the MLB trade deadline and shipped off most of the top talent on the roster, headlined by Jhoan Duran and Carlos Correa.