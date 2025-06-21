Twins Hitter Had the Funniest Strikeout of the MLB Season
Minnesota Twins second baseman Willie Castro had a highlight-reel moment in Friday night's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, but it wasn't one that left fans in awe. Instead, it left a lot of people having a good laugh at the 28-year-old's expense.
This happened in the bottom of the first inning when Castro was facing Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who has looked very good since being called up to the majors earlier this month. With a 3-2 count and two runners on base, Misiorowski threw a nasty 96-mph slider that tailed inside. Castro took a vicious cut on it and didn't make any contact. He then folded up like a chair, ending up on the ground as Misiorowski ran back to the dugout after getting the third out of the inning in style.
Check this out:
That is just not something we're used to seeing from a professional hitter.
Fans had lots of jokes about it.
Misiorowski got his second win of the season after giving up just two runs in six innings of work. It looks like he's going to be a problem for hitters for a long time. Have to think Castro agrees with us on that one.