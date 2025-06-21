SI

Twins Hitter Had the Funniest Strikeout of the MLB Season

This was an absolutely filthy pitch by Milwaukee's Jacob Misiorowski.

Andy Nesbitt

Minnesota's Willie Castro folded up like a chair on this strike out.
Minnesota Twins second baseman Willie Castro had a highlight-reel moment in Friday night's loss to the Milwaukee Brewers, but it wasn't one that left fans in awe. Instead, it left a lot of people having a good laugh at the 28-year-old's expense.

This happened in the bottom of the first inning when Castro was facing Brewers right-hander Jacob Misiorowski, who has looked very good since being called up to the majors earlier this month. With a 3-2 count and two runners on base, Misiorowski threw a nasty 96-mph slider that tailed inside. Castro took a vicious cut on it and didn't make any contact. He then folded up like a chair, ending up on the ground as Misiorowski ran back to the dugout after getting the third out of the inning in style.

That is just not something we're used to seeing from a professional hitter.

Fans had lots of jokes about it.

Misiorowski got his second win of the season after giving up just two runs in six innings of work. It looks like he's going to be a problem for hitters for a long time. Have to think Castro agrees with us on that one.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

