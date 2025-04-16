Twins' Jose Miranda Lands on Minor-League IL After Getting Injured Shopping at Target
It's been a rough week for Minnesota Twins infielder Jose Miranda.
Miranda saw himself sent down to to Triple-A after a committing a costly baserunning gaffe against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. As if the demotion wasn't bad enough, shortly after joining the St. Paul Saints, Miranda was placed on IL after he sustained a hand injury ... while shopping at Target.
According to The Minnesota Star Tribune, Miranda injured his hand while handling a case of water at Target. The case slipped from his hand, and he "felt pain" when attempting to grab it before it fell to the ground.
Miranda will be sidelined for at least another week while recovering from the shopping-induced injury. He'll hope to get his 2025 campaign back on track when he returns to the Saints' lineup. He had yet to even suit up for a game with the Triple-A squad before being shelved with the injury.
Miranda, 26, had struggled throughout his first 12 games this season. He slashed .167/.167/.250 with one home run, five RBIs and 13 strikeouts across 36 at-bats. In 121 games last season, he registered a .763 OPS with nine home runs and 49 RBIs.