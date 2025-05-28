Twins Player's Home Run Ended Up in One of the Most Improbable Landing Spots
What if I told you that a professional athlete collected a home run and a hole-in-one with one swing?
Minnesota Twins right fielder Kody Clemens accomplished baseball's version of a hole-in-one with a home run during Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Facing Rays starter Taj Bradley in the top of the second inning, Clemens got every bit of an 0-1 four-seam fastball and drilled it to center field for a 415-foot home run. But the distance wasn't even the most impressive part about Clemens's home run.
After sailing over the fence, the ball somehow landed inside of a camera pit at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Fortunately, the individual inside the pit seemed unharmed by the baseball, though we're not sure the same can be said of the equipment, specifically the laptop inside the camera pit.
Clemens owns five home runs and an OPS north of 1.000 in 21 games played this season.