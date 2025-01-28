Two Young Stars Join Elly De La Cruz on 'MLB The Show 25' Cover
As the calendar prepares to turn to February, we are very close to baseball's offseason concluding with spring training right around the corner.
After all, pitchers and catchers begin reporting to spring training across Major League Baseball over the next couple of weeks.
The dawn of a new season also means a new baseball video game is right around the corner. MLB The Show 25 will go on pre-order on Feb. 4 and will be available on all consoles on Mar. 18. The baseball video game franchise made a big announcement on Tuesday, as the cover athletes for the new edition of the game were released.
Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz will be joined by Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes on the cover.
The game's motto this season? "Forge your journey" with the stars of today and tomorrow.
With three of baseball's brightest stars, the game is in good hands in the future. MLB The Show will harness that with this season's video game, set to be released this spring.