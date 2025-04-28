Tyler Glasnow Had Saddest Reaction to Latest Injury After Leaving Dodgers Game
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow left his start against the Pittsburgh Pirates Sunday after just one inning due to right shoulder discomfort.
The injury is only the latest for Glasnow, who has a lengthy injury history. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said a stint on the injured list is "certainly a possibility" for Glasnow according to MLB.com's Sonja Chen.
He went out to the mound to throw warmup pitches before the second inning, but was pulled from the game after he felt discomfort in his shoulder while warming up.
As he threw the warmup pitches, Glasnow said "something grabbed" on his final throws which he related to mechanical changes he made to his delivery over the offseason according to MLB.com. And after leaving the game, Glasnow admitted the latest bothersome injury felt quite crushing.
"Just making a lot of changes, trying to figure out a way to stay healthy, I think some of the changes led to other things kind of taking over," Glasnow said via MLB.com. "And at this point, I'm just trying to figure out what to do. It's just extremely frustrating."
He has dealt with back issues, a serious oblique injury, a forearm strain, multiple elbow problems plus Tommy John surgery in 2021. Last season, he was shut down in August due to a strained elbow and missed the rest of the season.
Glasnow, 31, signed a five-year, $136.5 million contract extension with the Dodgers before the 2024 season which restructered a previous one-year deal. In his first season with L.A. last year, he made 22 starts, which was a career-high. He has made four starts and pitched 17 innings to start the 2025 campaign, but now may be headed for the IL.