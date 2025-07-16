SI

The Ump Cam View of MLB All-Star Getting Hit By Pitch Looked So Painful

Andy Nesbitt

Arizona's Eugenio Suárez was hit in the hand by a pitch in the MLB All-Star Game.
The NL beat the AL in a thrilling MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night that ended with an unprecedented swing-off to determine the winner after the game was tied 6-6 through nine innings. While it was a fun way to finish a baseball game, one player from the NL team had a scary moment shortly before that when he was hit by a pitch and later needed X-rays on his hand.

Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez was the player who had the painful moment, which came in the bottom of the eighth inning. It happened when he was trying to swing at an inside pitch by Chicago's Shane Smith, but instead of making contact with it, the ball hit his left hand. Thankfully the X-Rays later came back clear.

The view from the ump cam gave viewers an incredible look at what Suárez experienced:

Ouch!

Suárez was able to stay in the game, which Diamondbacks fans must have loved seeing.

ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

