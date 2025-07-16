The Ump Cam View of MLB All-Star Getting Hit By Pitch Looked So Painful
The NL beat the AL in a thrilling MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday night that ended with an unprecedented swing-off to determine the winner after the game was tied 6-6 through nine innings. While it was a fun way to finish a baseball game, one player from the NL team had a scary moment shortly before that when he was hit by a pitch and later needed X-rays on his hand.
Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez was the player who had the painful moment, which came in the bottom of the eighth inning. It happened when he was trying to swing at an inside pitch by Chicago's Shane Smith, but instead of making contact with it, the ball hit his left hand. Thankfully the X-Rays later came back clear.
The view from the ump cam gave viewers an incredible look at what Suárez experienced:
Ouch!
Suárez was able to stay in the game, which Diamondbacks fans must have loved seeing.