Umpire Called Such an Awful Strikeout Phillies Catcher Could Barely Believe it
Sometimes, you just can't catch a break.
That's been the case for the Colorado Rockies this season, as they own MLB's worst record at 8–41 and are currently on pace to be one of the worst teams in league history.
You'd think a team in such a dire situation would receive at least a bit of sympathy from umpires, but that wasn't the case whatsoever. During the third inning against the Phildaelphia Phillies, starting pitcher Ranger Suarez was facing Hunter Goodman, and he sat him down looking with a pitch that wasn't even close to the strike zone.
Suarez delivered a pitch that looked to be multiple inches outside, yet home plate umpire Jonathan Parra rung up the Rockies designated hitter nonetheless. The reaction from both teams spoke for itself, as both catcher Rafael Marchan and Goodman appeared to be stunned by the call from Parra.
Have a look:
Parra will likely wish he could have that one back. As does Goodman. Suarez, however, likely had no complaints about the beneficial ruling from the umpire.