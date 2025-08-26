V From BTS Linked Up With Shohei Ohtani Ahead of First Pitch at Dodgers Game
There was plenty to see at Dodger Stadium on Monday night, when K-pop star V, of BTS fame, was in the house to throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
And among other notable moments from his appearance, which also included him bowing toward pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto ahead of his big throw, V was spotted linking up and sharing a brief hug with two-way Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani in the dugout before later getting on the mound.
Very cool stuff; two sensations in their own right, teaming up for what would eventually be a blowout win over the Reds. L.A. crushed Cincinnati 7-0, and V was lucky enough to be featured on the ensuing social media graphic.
Watch that meet-up with Ohtani below:
The appearance comes as BTS works to re-enter the zeitgeist after breaking for mandatory military service in South Korea. The plan right now is to release a new album next spring ... if V isn't first signed to the Dodgers, that is.