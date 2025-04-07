Report: Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays Agree to 14-Year Contract Extension
After an offseason of contract extension talks that went nowhere, the Toronto Blue Jays and star slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. have finally gotten on the same page.
Guerrero and the Blue Jays have reportedly agreed to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The deal includes no deferred money, making it second only to Juan Soto's contract with the New York Mets in terms of present value.
Guerrero, 26, is in his seventh big-league season, all with Toronto. After discussions about an extension fell through this offseason, he said it was his goal to spend his entire career with the Blue Jays, though he was set to become a free agent this winter. Now, the four-time All-Star is set up to play out his career with one organization.
The Blue Jays signed Guerrero when he was just 16 back on 2015. He debuted in '19 and has been a mainstay every since, winning two Silver Slugger awards and a Gold Glove. Guerrero was the American League's MVP runner-up in '21, and finished sixth in voting last season.