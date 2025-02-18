Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Makes Stance on Blue Jays Clear After Failed Contract Talks
After failing to agree to terms on a contract extension before his self-imposed deadline of Monday night, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. made it clear how he feels about his future with the Toronto Blue Jays.
"I want to be here. I want to be a Blue Jay for the rest of my career," Guerrero on Tuesday told MLB.com through an interpreter. "But it’s free agency and it’s business. I’m going to have to listen to 29 other teams."
Guerrero's desire to remain with the Blue Jays is no secret. Just last July at Media Day prior to the All-Star Game, he told reporters he'd "love" to remain in Toronto, but added that he understood it's a "business." But Guerrero's loyalty does come at a price.
When asked if the Blue Jays were close to meeting the numbers that would have prompted him to sign, he responded simply, "No."
"They had their numbers, I had my numbers," he further explained.
The failure to come to terms means Guerrero will be ticketed for free agency after the conclusion of his age-26 season. And, if the respective markets of two-time American League MVP Aaron Judge, three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani and four-time All-Star Juan Soto are any indication, he'll be in line for a massive payday, particularly if he produces like he did in '24.
Guerrero posted a .323/.396/.544 slash line with 30 home runs, 103 RBI, 98 runs scored and 72 walks in 159 games played this past season. Along with his stellar '21 campaign, in which he finished second in the AL MVP voting, '24 was one of Guerrero's finest seasons as a pro.
But more than individual success and impending riches, Guerrero has a clear idea of what he'll look for in free agency.
"Winning team. That’s what I’ll be looking for in free agency," Guerrero said. "As you guys know, my dad played a lot of years. He never won a World Series. My personal goal is to win a World Series and give the ring to my dad. That’s all I’m looking for."
The Blue Jays, who have missed the postseason in three of the six seasons Guerrero has spent in Toronto and have failed to advance past the AL wild-card round in the other three campaigns, have work to do in that department if they want to impress their star slugger.