Vladimir Guerrero Jr's Blue Jays Extension Contains Historic Contract Provision
Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in line to become a very rich man, having agreed Wednesday to a 14-year, $500 million contract extension that will keep him in Ontario through the 2039 season.
However, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, that contract contains a very unusual provision, beyond its impressive size.
$325 million of Guerrero's $500 million payout will take the form of a signing bonus, Rosenthal reported Wednesday afternoon. That would constitute the largest signing bonus in the history of baseball.
The astronomical figure will reportedly be paid out through the life of the deal along with Guerrero's $175 million in salary. Rosenthal hypothesized two reasons for the deal's structure: the fact that signing bonuses are taxed differently than salary, enabling him to avoid paying Canadian income tax, and insurance in the event of a post-2026 work stoppage.
Guerrero, 26, is a four-time All-Star with two top-10 American League MVP finishes and a career slashline of .287/.362/.498 under his belt.