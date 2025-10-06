Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Points to Simple Evidence for How '25 Blue Jays Are Different
The Toronto Blue Jays are off to a dream start to their postseason run, jumping out to a 2–0 series lead over the New York Yankees to open the American League Division Series.
Starring for the Blue Jays is slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has six hits in nine at-bats so far in the series, and a home run in each game, including a grand slam that sent the Toronto crowd into absolute elation on Sunday.
The Blue Jays are no strangers to the postseason, having played playoff baseball in three of the past five seasons, but this is already their first trip past the wild-card round since 2016, and if they can make a run to the World Series, it will be their first appearance since taking back-to-back titles in 1992 and ‘93.
Guerrero, who has spent the entirety of his career in Toronto, was asked if he felt there was something different about this year’s team compared to others. Through a translator, he provided a succinct answer.
"Today was optional for everyone here,” Guerrero said. “And we're all here."
The Blue Jays will have the chance to put away the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on Tuesday night. If Guerrero can keep up his astounding run at the plate, they should have a good shot at finishing the job.