Mics Caught Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s Three-Word, NSFW Reaction to First Homer in 2025
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is officially on the board in 2025.
Guerrero, fresh off of signing his $500 million contract, belted his first home run of the '25 campaign in the Blue Jays' 3-1 win over the Atlanta Braves at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday. And evidently, Guerrero was impatiently waiting for his first dinger of the year.
After he had rounded the bases, the broadcast camera panned to the Blue Jays dugout and mics picked up Guerrero, who uttered three NSFW words in reaction to the long ball.
Here's the moment, per Jomboy Media. (Warning: There is bad language in this video.)
"About f------ time!" Guerrero exclaimed.
Braves play-by-play announcer Brandon Gaudin then apologized for the broadcast airing Guerrero's swear.
Guerrero officially signed a 14-year, $500 million contract, the second-largest contract in MLB history in terms of present day value, with the Blue Jays on Tuesday. Entering play Wednesday, Guerrero's OPS was below .700, but perhaps the home run will get him going.